Funeral services for Paul A. Howard, 97, of Harker Heights, will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Howard died Aug. 18, 2018. He was born in 1921 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri,. to Albert Monroe and Lenora Josephine Pigg Howard. He spent his childhood there with his five sisters and two brothers.
When Mr. Howard was 16 years old, his father died unexpectedly. Paul quit school to work and help support his family.
He joined the Army in 1942 and proudly served his country for three years of World War II. He was at Normandy in June 1944 and received a Purple Heart for wounds received in France in July 1944. He also served in the Korean and Vietnam wars during an Army career that spanned 30 years until his retirement in 1972. He loved his country.
Mr. Howard was a member of the First Baptist Church of Harker Heights for many years, and family recalls that he loved the Lord. He was a humble and generous man who faithfully served his church and his community. He was known as a man who believed in the power of prayer.
He also loved his family. He married his childhood sweetheart, Alma Luceil Robertson, in 1946. They were married for over 69 years until her death in 2016. The couple had six daughters who loved and adored their parents.
Mr. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Lenora; five sisters, Virgie, Lora, Laura, Mae and Betty; and two brothers, Herschel and Bill.
He is survived by his daughters, Judy Markham and husband Duane, Della Snyder and husband Ted, Tina Cremeens and husband Bob, Soraya Belk, Starla Davis and husband Trey, Selina Corn and husband Alan; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was loved by all.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Harker Heights benevolence fund.
