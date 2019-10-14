Paul E. Lewis
Courtesy photo

A celebration of life for Paul E. Lewis, 78, of Claksville, Tenn., will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.

Mr. Lewis died Oct. 3, 2019. He was born April 21, 1941, in Franklin Township, Greene County, Pa., to Paul Albert Lewis and Etta Lavonne Stockdale Lewis.

