Funeral services for retired Sgt. Maj. Paul Edward Slicker, 68, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove, with burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Slicker died May 14, 2018, in Copperas Cove.
His wife of 41 years was holding his hand.
Mr. Slicker was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Indianapolis, Ind.
After being drafted in 1967, he served in the United States Army for 24 years. His duty stations included: Vicenza, Italy, Vietnam, Fort Knox, Ky., Heidelberg and Erlangen, Germany and Fort Worth, where he retired in 1991.
While serving in the Army, Mr. Slicker was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Purple Heart and the Meritorious Service Medal, along with several other medals and awards.
He worked in Iraq as the health, safety and environment manager from 2004 to 2016, for Halliburton, KBR Inc. and Pernix.
Mr. Slicker was an avid horse enthusiast, and lifetime member of American Quarter Horse Association.
He was also an outstanding husband, father and grandpa.
Mr. Slicker is survived by his wife, Margaret; son, Paul II; daughter-in-law, Heather; and only grandchild, Lexi Grace (Fruit).
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements. A rosary will be said at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ludington Area Catholic School, ATTN: Fran Boehnlein, 700 E. Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49431.
