A Mass of Christian burial for Paul Girard Hamel Sr., 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hamel died Dec. 15, 2018, peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born April 11, 1935, in Pawtucket, R.I., the oldest of seven children born to Maurice and Mary Prince Hamel.
Family members say he was full of life from the moment he entered the world.
Mr. Hamel joined the Army, where he worked his way from private to command sergeant major in a decorated military career. He did one tour in the Korean War and two in the Vietnam War.
In 1978, he and his family put down their roots just outside of Fort Hood in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hamel retired from the military in August 1981, and went back to work on base in the civil service, retiring in January 2001.
After retirement, his life continued to flourish. He enjoyed spending his time woodworking, making everything from furniture to fine wood carvings. He enjoyed staying active and socializing with his dear friends in senior water aerobics classes.
Mr. Hamel’s faith remained a driving force throughout his life. He served as a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and as an usher in his church, Holy Family Catholic Church.
Mr. Hamel will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; two sisters; four brothers-in-law; sons, Fredrick Maurice and Joseph Rene’; son-in-law Michael Bennett; and great-granddaughter Elycia Nicole Aviles.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary McMinnimy Hamel; children, Nila Hamel Bennett, Paul Hamel Jr., his wife Barbra, Rose Hamel, Maurice Hamel, his wife Liz, and Katherine Hamel Lones, her husband Yancey; three brothers; one sister; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawfrd-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, with a recitation of the rosary to begin at 7 p.m.
Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
