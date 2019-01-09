A celebration of the life of Paul Glenn Troutman, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with Pastor Jimmy Towers officiating. A private urnment will be at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Troutman died Jan. 2, 2019. He was born July 21, 1928, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to the late William James Troutman and Velma Jewel Earl Troutman of Oklahoma.
He was married to the late Venora Lee Kinnett Troutman of Killeen for 53 years.
Mr. Troutman was an active member of LifeWay Fellowship of Killeen. He served in the Army Air Corps/ Air Force for a number of years. He worked a number of years for Central Texas College, and as a contractor on the Fort Hood military base.
Mr. Troutman is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and two brothers, William Earl (Billy) Troutman and Herman Olmas Troutman, both of Oklahoma.
Survivors include his son, David Alan Troutman and his wife, Rhonda; and his grandson, Nathan Andrew Troutman, of Las Cruces, N.M. He is also survived by nephew, Mark and Ladonna Troutman of Amarillo, and niece, Cheryl Troutman Widener of Stillwater, Okla.
The Troutman family would like to thank the caregivers who ministered to Paul the last two years of his life. They were Fran, Cindy, Kelley and Karen.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
