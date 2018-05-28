Graveside services with full military honors for Paul J. La Pointe, 88, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. La Pointe died May 25, 2018, at his home. He was born March 9, 1930, in Burlington, Vt., to the late Frank and Marie Moisan La Pointe.
Mr. La Pointe grew up in Burlington, Vt.
He entered the Army Air Corps at the age of 17, serving in World War II with the Army of Occupation and supported the Korean and Vietnam Wars with food inspections.
Mr. La Pointe retired in 1967 after 20 years of service.
He married Marie A. Trottier on Aug. 27, 1955. They have resided in Copperas Cove since 2016.
He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Mr. La Pointe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marie La Pointe; three children, Vicky La Pointe, Michelle Haygood and husband, Joe, and Paul A. La Pointe; three grandsons, Brandon Coony, Brady Haygood and Tyler Haygood; and one great-grandson, Noah Coony.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
