Military funeral services for Paul Lee Readd Jr., 73, of Belton, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Readd died Aug. 22 at a local nursing facility.
He was born Nov. 18, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio.
Mr. Readd served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Crotty Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.