Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Paul Stephen Shearer, 61, will at 10 a.m. Thursday at Scott’s Funeral Home, 1614 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove. Interment with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Shearer died Oct. 10, 2018, in Temple surrounded by his family.
He was born April 26, 1957, in Killeen to Orrin and Mildred Shearer.
Mr. Shearer is a graduate of Perry Senior High School in Perry, Okla. He married Rita Tovar, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, on Feb. 14, 1974.
In December of 1975, Mr. Shearer joined the U.S. Army where he earned several medals, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service, and Army Commendation Medal. He is also a lifetime member of the Sergeant Morales Club, as well as the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club. Mr. Shearer retired from the Army on Dec. 31, 2001, after 26 years of distinguished service to his country. His friends and family will attest that the discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him.
Mr. Shearer was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Shearer; four children: Courtney Shearer-Troyer and husband Matthew, Michael Shearer and wife Toni, Lindsey Orenstein and husband Robert, and Stephen Shearer; and three siblings, Mark Shearer, Elona Shearer-Bright, and Oriana Burasco. Mr. Shearer fiercely loved his 14 grandchildren, Hannah Campbell, Isaac Orenstein, Shelby Evans, Noah Campbell, Nicholas Shearer, Ethan Shearer, Isabella Campbell, Abigail Shearer, KaLeigh Shearer, Joshua Shearer, Aubrey Orenstein, Austin Shearer, Ava Troyer and Jillian Shearer.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
