Private funeral services for Pauline Hightower, 79, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hightower died May 5, 2019. She was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Akron, Ohio.
She was known for her pearls, antiques, and knickknacks, and being the finder of many diamonds in the rough. Born in Ohio, she got to Texas as fast as she could. Although, her family is small, the love is greater than ever.
Mrs. Hightower was preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Hightower, and daughter Yvette Marie Hightower.
She is survived by her children, Charles Anthony Hightower and Eloise Ann Hightower; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her siblings in Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
