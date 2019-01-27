Services for Pauline M. Wright will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Youngsport Church of Christ with burial following at the Maxdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, at the church.
Mrs. Wright, 97, of Salado, formerly of Killeen, died Jan. 24, 2019, with her children at her side. She was born Nov. 28, 1921 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to the late Ignazio (George) and Nardina DiBella Messina.
Pauline grew up in Michigan. She was one of a kind and a sweet soul with a giving heart. Pauline loved to listen to Gene Autry and many other cowboy singers in that era with a dream of moving to Texas and marrying real cowboy who had to be “Mr. Right.” Her chance came when a military family she was working for as a nanny got transferred to Fort Hood, Texas. They asked Pauline to escort their son to Fort Hood after they got settled. She travelled by bus with their son and when she got to Texas, she secured a job at Scott and White Hospital in Temple in dietary services and rented a room from the Kegleys who just happened to be Herman Wright’s cousins. In 1948, the Kegley’s introduced Pauline to Herman “Wright” at a New Year’s Eve dance. After a 13-month courtship, they were married by the Justice of the Peace in Bell County on Jan. 28, 1950. Her dream came true. She became a rancher’s wife, and the rest is history.
They resided in Killeen on their ranch, southwest of Killeen, and raised five children, all lifetime members of the Youngsport Church of Christ. Pauline was a very classy lady who could process a deer and turn it into a gourmet meal. Pauline loved to cook meals for her family and friends, but had a special talent for making beautiful wedding cakes. She enjoyed caring for her children and grandchildren who all adored her because she made each one of them feel special and dearly loved each one of them.
Pauline is survived by her son, Herman Lee Wright Jr. and companion, Belinda Robertson; daughters, Debbie Gallaway-Jones and husband, Billy Ray, Beverly Boggs and husband Donny, Nancy Green and husband, Leslie, Carolyn Dickey and husband, Mike. Twelve grandchildren, Darrell Lee Wright, Lea Anne Palmer (Bill), Heath Wright, Tammy Balch (Eric), Trey Gallaway (Julie), Billy Ray Boggs (Shannon), Ravyn Brown (Shane), Tanner Boggs, Pecos Smith, Kyrbie White (Will), Victoria Brown (Nick), and Luke Dickey. She had 21 great grandchildren and three great-great granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her remembrance to St. Judes Childrens Hospital and the Texas Shriners Childrens Hospital for her love of children, especially those children and families in crises.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.