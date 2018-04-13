Funeral services for Pedro Antonio Ruiz Rodriguez, 68, of Killeen, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home, with Pastor Feliciano officiating.
Rodriguez died April 12, 2018.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.