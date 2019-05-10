Graveside services for Peggy Ann Wilkinson, 88 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, formerly of Killeen, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Turnersville Cemetery in Turnersville, Texas, with Cogo Eads officiating.
Mrs. Wilkinson died May 5, 2019. She was born Dec. 29, 1930, in rural Coryell County to James Henry Thomson and Lyda Dee (Hollingsworth) Thomson. She grew up and attended school in Killeen.
She attended the First Assembly of God of Killeen and later Faith Temple Church before she called Bethel Church of Killeen her church.
She sold Avon for many years in Killeen and won numerous sales awards. She was also an avid bowler with numerous perfect games scored. In later years she enjoyed going to the senior centers in Killeen, where she played cards anddominoes and being with her friends. Her greatest love was for the Lord and her family.
Peggy is survived by her son, Randy Wilkinson and his wife, Beverly, of Hot Springs, Arkansas; a sister, Jerry McCarver of Waco; granddaughters, Stacy Perry and her husband, Nathan, of Little Elm, Kayla Wilkinson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; great-granddaughters, Emma Perry, Addison Perry and Brooklyn Wilkinson.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
