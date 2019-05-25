Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Peter Christensen II, 70, of Lampasas, are pending in Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin.
Mr. Christensen died May 21, 2019, at the Temple Veterans Affairs Hospital.
He was born in Tomahawk, Wisconsin, to Peter S. Christensen and Leona (Soulier) Christensen.
He was a Vietnam veteran and earned two Commendation Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with palm, Overseas Service Bars, and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.
He was an enrolled member of the Lac du Flambeau band of the Lake Superior Chippewa Indians.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Charmaine; and his brothers Gerald and Myron.
Survivors include his wife, Paula, of Lampasas; daughter, Suzette; son, Peter Joseph William; sisters, Faith Ann and Ardella; and brother Robert.
Sneed Funeral Chapel of Lampasas is in charge of the arrangements.
