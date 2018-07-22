Funeral services for Philip Ray Hallmark, 66, of Florence, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Killeen with Pastor Jimmy Towers officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at the Florence City Cemetery.
Mr. Hallmark died July 6, 2018, at his home outside of Florence.
He was born Sept. 2, 1951, in Temple to Marion E. and Birdie B. Hallmark.
Mr. Hallmark was raised in Killeen and graduated from Killeen High School in 1970, where he participated in track, basketball and football. He also attended Central Texas College.
Mr. Hallmark was vice president and co-owner and operator of Hallmark Heating & Air-conditioning Services Inc. for many years before his retirement.
He enjoyed motorcycles, horses, playing guitar, singing and dancing.
Mr. Hallmark was a talented artist, painting several large backdrops for skits performed at Clan Graham Family reunions.
He enjoyed spending time with and working alongside his dad on the family ranch. Mr. Hallmark was a loving uncle, and cherished spending time with his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Bobby (Robert Paul) Hallmark; parents, Marion and Birdie Hallmark; his wife, Dorothy Long Hallmark; and longtime friend, Dick Craig.
Mr. Hallmark leaves behind many friends, family and loved ones to cherish his memory.
Those left behind are step-son Jason Long; brothers, Ellis Hallmark of Palmdale, Calif., and Don Hallmark (Jan) of Moffatt; sisters, Ardis Perkins Rider (Jim) of Sanger, and Kim R. Frederick (Johnny) of Killeen; nieces and nephews, Brook Markley, Becky Hallmark, Tara Brown, Shelly Hallmark, Mike Hallmark, Wil Hallmark, Conley Hallmark, Spencer Hallmark, Rob Perkins, Mark Perkins, Micah Perkins; and great-nieces, Stormy and Hannah.
Honorary Pallbearers are Perk Bearden, Wayne Thompkins, and Jeff Moore.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
