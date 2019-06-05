A memorial service for retired Chief Petty Officer Philip Richard Worrell, 77, will be held at 1 p.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Copperas Cove.
Mr. Worrell died May 13.
He was born July 4, 1941, in Albany, New York.
Memorials may be made in Worrell’s name to VFW Post 8577 Copperas Cove, or the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department.
