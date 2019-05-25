Memorial services for retired Chief Petty Officer Philip Richard Worrell, 77, will be at 1 p.m. on June 5, 2019, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Worrell died on May 13, 2019.
He was born on July 4, 1941, in Albany, New York.
CPO Worrell was a devoted Christian, soldier, husband, father and grandfather. Always a patriot, CPO Worrell served his country for 36 years, doing two tours in Vietnam as a radio operator. Phil truly loved his country and his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Survivors include his loving wife, June Worrell; his daughter, Robin Johnson, and son, Eric Smith. He is also survived by his stepchildren, David Barnes, Steve Barnes, Edward Barnes, Barron Barnes, Antoinette Lennon and Irving Tompkins. In addition, he is survived by his Aunt Georgia Townley and cousins in Pennsylvania; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, James and Joan Auld, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Irene and Ronald Smith Sr.; as well as grandchildren, nieces and nephews and very special friends Juan and Melena Flores.
