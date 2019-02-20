Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. Phillip Hubert Knight, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park on Lake Road.
Mr. Knight died Feb. 15, 2019. He was born Oct. 2, 1915, in LaFollette, Tenn., to the late Hubert and James Petrus Knight.
Mr. Knight proudly served in the United States Army until his retirement, which included tours in World War II and Korea. He later retired from the United States Postal Service. He was married to the love of his life for 71 years, until her death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Millie Knight; and eight siblings.
He is survived by his cherished children, Suellen McCall, Mille Jo Villaros, and Larry P. Knight; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother; three sisters; and numerous other family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
