Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. (promotable) Phillip S. Brown, 81, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lampasas. Burial will be at 11 a.m. June 4 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brown died May 27, 2018, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
He was born May 26, 1937, in Elberta, Ala., and grew up in Pensacola, Fla.
Mr. Brown graduated high school in 1955 and joined the Army, where he served 22 years. He was extremely successful and highly decorated.
Mr. Brown’s career was in Army recruiting. He was the honor graduate of his class at recruiting school.
After retirement, he worked as a civilian intelligence officer with III Corps at Fort Hood for 25 years. He was awarded the Knowlton Award (named after Gen. George Washington’s Intelligence Officer, Lt. Col Knowlton.)
Mr. Brown retired from civil service as GS-12. He was a gifted speaker and this skill allowed him to serve as Chief Instructor for Security Managers Training at Fort Hood.
He was also a lay reader at several Episcopal Churches, including St. Mary’s in Lampasas, where the family attended church.
Mr. Brown was an avid gardener, reader and cook.
He married Ann Crawford in 1988 and had lived in the Lampasas area for many years.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; three sisters; and granddaughter, Allison Carson.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Brown of Lampasas; two daughters, Tulisha Wendele (Paul) of Lampasas and Robin Nickell of Leander; grandchildren, Travis Carson (Kabrina), Abbie Carson, Kaleb Nickell and Cole Nickell; great-grandchild, Tate Carson; stepsons, Cecil Milton Crawford III (Ann), Robert Wells Crawford (Leticia); step-grandchildren; Taylor, Caitlin, Robert Jr., Crystal and Brandon.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
