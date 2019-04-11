Polly Hewitt, 94, died April 9, 2019, in Lampasas. She was born, Mildred Pauline McBeth, Jan. 17, 1925, in Haskell County, to E.A. and Nellie McBeth.
She attended Weinert High School, Wayland Baptist, Hardin Simmons, and North Texas College, graduating with a major in Home Economics and a double minor in Chemistry and Art.
During World War II, she worked at Consolidated (Lockheed Martin) in Fort Worth and served her country as a Rosie the Riveter, installing the bomb bay side panels on the B-24 Liberator. Her contributions to the war effort are recognized at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
She married George W. Hewitt on Jan. 23, 1954. They lived in Lakeside and Polly was active in Garden Club and Azle Band Boosters. After retirement they moved to Copperas Cove, where she supported the community by creating many costumes for church and school musicals.
Polly was preceded in death by parents, Ezra Alexander and Nellie Frankie Earp McBeth of Rising Star, sister, Vivian Maurine Johnson of Sacramento, and George W. Hewitt of Copperas Cove, her husband of 53 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Jani Hewitt Edwards (Mickey) of Lampasas, and Kay Hewitt of Copperas Cove; sister-in-law, Catherine Hewitt Carter of Killeen; grandchildren, Caety Edwards, Becci Scarborough Hooten (Nathan), Reagan Edwards, and Greg Scarborough (Crystal), seven great-grandchildren: Jay and Brennan Edwards, Nicholas, Addison, Reicher, Colton, and Quincey Hooten and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or scholarship fund of your choice.
Sneed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.