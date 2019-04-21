Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Prince Eddie McJunkins II, 79, will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial Services will follow at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Mr. McJunkins died on April 11, 2019 in Temple.
He was born on January 8, 1940. Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com
