Funeral services for Qasim S. Jenkins, 16, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Killeen, with Chaplain Capt. Michael Hale officiating.
Qasim died April 11, 2018, in Copperas Cove.
He was born May 27, 2001, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany, N.Y., to Yaminah Y. Massey and Alphonso Dukes.
Qasim enjoyed playing football and basketball; hanging out with his friends and his little brother; listening to music; playing video games; and lifting weights. As a student at Copperas Cove High School, Qasim maintained an A/B grade-point average.
He was well-liked by his teachers and peers.
Qasim had an infectious smile that could light up a room, and the biggest heart a child could have. He will always be missed and never forgotten.
He is survived by his parents, Yaminah and Andre Massey, of Copperas Cove; his brother, Trey’von Massey, of Charleston, S.C.; and a host of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins — all of whom will honor and cherish his memory.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Killeen.
