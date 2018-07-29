Funeral services for Radames Melendez-Cruz, 76, of Killeen, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen with the Rev. Jay Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Melendez-Cruz died, July 26, 2018, at his home in Killeen. He was born July 3, 1942, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen.
