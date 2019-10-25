Rafael A. Rios-Escalera
Courtesy photo

Services for Rafael A. Rios-Escalera, 82, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Iglesia Christiana Monte Sinai, 701 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.

Mr. Rios-Escalera died Oct. 22, 2019, of Alzheimer’s disease with his family at his bedside. He was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, to Antonio Rios and Carmen Escalera.

