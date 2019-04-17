A funeral service for Rafael Quinones Gonzalez, 48, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Alirio Fernandez officiating.
Mr. Gonzalez died April 15, 2019 at a Temple hospital. He was born Oct. 11, 1970, in Puerto Rico.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today, with rosary at 7 p.m. at Harper Talasek Chapel in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.