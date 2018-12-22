Services for Ralph Gerome Wood, 63, of Killeen, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Wood died Dec. 17, 2018, in Temple. He was born Dec. 16, 1955, in Camden, S.C.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
