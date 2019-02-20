Funeral services for Raul Maldonado Reyes Sr. will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mr. Reyes died Feb. 16, 2019, at a local nursing home.
He was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Belfalls.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary to follow at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
