Services for Ray Shun Levy, 39, of Killeen will be at noon June 27 at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Carthage, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Christian Union Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Carthage.
Mr. Levy died June 15, 2019, in Harker Heights.
He was born Feb. 8, 1980, in Jackson, Mississippi.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
