Raymond Alvin Cobbs

Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. Alvin Raymond Cobbs, 85, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Cobbs died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Copperas Cove. He was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Prince Edward County, Virginia.
A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
