A funeral service for Raymond Earl Teston, 69, of Nolanville, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Church of the Nazarene.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mr. Teston died April 11, 2018. He was born July 9, 1948, in DeRidder, La.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen.
