A memorial service for Raymond Z. Ortiz, 81, of Austin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow after the services, at the Knights of Columbus Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Mr. Ortiz died Aug. 3, 2018. He was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Bennett, Texas, to Adolfo and Herminia Ortiz.
Mr. Ortiz was a proud member of the U.S. Army until his retirement in 1968. After retiring from the military, he started several businesses and fulfilled his dream of being an entrepreneur.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Manuela Ortiz; his daughters, Josefina Cortez and Yolanda Ortiz; his parents; sisters, Francis Acosta, Eva Maldonado, Jovita Ortiz and Teresa Robles; and brothers, Martin Ortiz and Andrew Ortiz.
Survivors include his children, David Ortiz, Kathy Nabarro, Chris Ortiz, Jose Ortiz, Raymond Ortiz Jr.; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
