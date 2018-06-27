A memorial service for Raymundo Sais Jr., 71, of Harker Heights, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mr. Sais died June 21, 2018. He was born Jan. 4, 1947, in Brownsville, to Raymundo and Guadalupe (Gonzalez) Sais.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymundo Sr. and Guadalupe.
Mr. Sais is survived by his loving wife, Elva; sons, Jacob, Lewis and Joshua; three brothers; one sister; four grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
