A Celebration of Life Service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Reginald R. Greaves, 83, of Copperas Cove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Assembly of God Church in Copperas Cove. The family invites guests to join it for a time of fellowship, food and rejoicing.
Mr. Greaves died Sept. 2, 2018.
He lovingly served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Army and was a decorated Vietnam veteran. After his retirement, he worked for another 20 years in civil service.
He loved his country and the Lord with all his heart, and also served his church in many capacities throughout the years.
Mr. Greaves was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Esme Gibson Greaves; brothers, Reuben, William and Edwin Greaves; sister, Norma Greaves; great-grandson, Gamareahn Dixon.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gail Greaves; son, James Greaves and wife Tracy of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Rebecca Vidal of Temple; grandchildren, Audriana Greaves, Garrett King, Ariel Vidal, Arienna and Andres Reigle; great-grandchildren, Robert and Traveon Greaves, Isabel Brooks and Addelia; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Davis, Louise Luring, Carolyn Greaves; numerous nieces and nephews; and special childhood friend, Bob Saxton of Statesville, N.C.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his niece Debra Peters and husband Ron, Sharon and Ron West, and all of the “Over 60” coffee group at McDonald’s, as well as a heartfelt thank you to 6North Registered Nurse, Monica, for her loving and tender care.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
