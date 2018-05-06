A memorial service for Richard “Paco” Alan Patterson, 45, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mr. Patterson died April 27, 2018. He was born Oct. 30, 1972, to Richard and Irene Patterson in Karlstadt, Germany.
Condolences may be left online at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
