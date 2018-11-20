Funeral services for Richard “Rick” Caraway, 68, of La Vernia, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia. Interment will follow at Leesville Cemetery in Leesville, with Keith Johanson officiating.
Mr. Caraway died Nov. 15, 2018. He was born May 27, 1950, in Corpus Christi, the son of the late Jewell Harris Caraway and Alice Patricia Caraway.
Mr. Caraway was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Alice Caraway; sisters, Sandra K. Ramos, Cynthia Ann Caraway, and Jo Lynn Miller; and nephew, Tyler Caraway.
He will be missed dearly by his son, Ricky Caraway; brothers, Harris Caraway and wife Donna, and Johnny Caraway and wife Noryce; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Visitation is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, which is in charge of arrangements.
If desired, donations may be made in Mr. Caraway’s name to the donor’s charity of choice.
Offer condolences at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.
