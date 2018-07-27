Funeral services for retired Lt. Col. Richard E. Rose, 86, of Copperas Cove, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Copperas Cove. Committal service with full military honors will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rose was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Boston, Mass., to the late Vincent G. and Helena Lynch Rose.
He was raised in the Boston and Melrose, Mass. area, where he attended school.
After graduating high school, Mr. Rose met and married the love of his life, Ann Cummings, on Sept. 11, 1954, in Melrose.
He went to Northwestern University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
After college, Mr. Rose enlisted in the Army, where he achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel, served in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star Medal.
He retired from the Army after 22 years of faithful and honorable service.
After his military career, Mr. Rose obtained his real estate license and opened his own business, Rose Real Estate in Copperas Cove. He was still very active in the day to day business.
Mr. Rose loved flowers and gardening, boating, fishing, occasionally enjoying his favorite cigars and basically everything outdoors.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8577 in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Rose was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ann Rose; his sons, Stephen Rose, Kevin Rose and Dennis Rose; his daughters, Deborah Pannabecker and Michelle White; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. All left will cherish his memory.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of the arrangements.
