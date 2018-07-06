Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Douglas Gellasch, 83, of Gatesville, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel in Gatesville.
Mr. Gellasch died July 5, 2018, at his home.
He was born May 29, 1935, in Detroit, Mich., to the late Charles and Lillian Lewis Gellasch. He graduated from Roseville High School in 1953.
After high school, he was drafted into professional baseball. He attended Alma College in Michigan and later the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Dick served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1960 at Fort Hood.
He had many business ventures, including the Fillin’ Station Restaurant. He worked for the National United Bank, retiring as vice president in 1998. He eventually returned to the bank in 2004 and continued working there until his death.
He married Nelda Pruitt in 1988, and they enjoyed golf and many years of traveling. He was a former member and president of the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Chuck Gellasch.
Mr. Gellasch is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nelda Gellasch; children, Lisa Carothers and husband, Larry, of Gatesville, Trina Chamberlain and her husband, Phil, of Memphis, Tenn., Richard Gellasch and his wife, Jenny, of Gatesville, Tara Jordan and her husband, Todd, of Austin, Rick Wolfe of Salinas, Calif., Rodney Wolfe of Hutto; 10 grandchildren, Christopher Erwin, Justin Jaynes, Lacy Gellasch, Taite Gellasch, Kipp Gellasch, Crockett Carothers, Ty Jordan, Brookelyn Jordan, Jared Wolfe, and Connor Wolfe; and one great-granddaughter, Presley Erwin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Gatesville, 2533 E. Main St., Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.