Full military honors for Richard Giles, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be rendered at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Giles died Feb. 28, 2019, in Temple. He was born Oct. 15, 1940.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda Giles; daughter, Traci Ahangarzadeh; son, Clem Giles; brother, James Giles; and five grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
