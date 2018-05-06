Funeral services for Richard J. Pereira, 71, of Salado, will be at noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Salado. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Pereira died May 1, 2018, in Temple. He was born Dec. 23, 1946, in Bronx, N.Y., to Gonzalo and Aida Fernandez Pereira.
He was married to Carolyn Huggins on April 16, 1981, in Killeen by Judge Madge Turland.
Richard’s father was in the U.S. Army and moved to Killeen in 1958. Richard graduated from Killeen High School in 1965 and received a track scholarship. He attended Temple Junior College from 1965 to 1967 and was on the dean’s list in 1967. He then went to Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, still a collegiate runner, and was a member of Pi Gamma Mu National Honors Society in Social Studies. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1969.
After graduation, Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corps and went to officer candidate school at Camp Lejeune, N.C., which is known as the “Home of Expeditionary Forces in Readiness.” He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1969 as a combat engineer officer. He served two tours in Vietnam from 1969 to 1972 and achieved the rank of captain before being honorably discharged in 1972. His military medals include the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze service star and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
In 1972, Richard began his career in education as the head track coach and assistant football coach in Florence, Texas, before joining the Killeen Independent School District. From 1974 to 1977, he taught history at Fairway Middle School. Then, in 1977, he taught history at Smith Middle School. During his career at Smith Middle School, he received his master’s degree in criminal justice from American Technology University in Killeen, which is now known as Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
After Smith Middle School, he taught at Ellison High School from 1972 to 1992. He received a master’s degree in counseling in 1992, while working at EHS. From 1992 to 1994 he was a guidance counselor at EHS and became the guidance counselor and registrar at Pathways Learning Center from 1994 to 2007. During his tenure with KISD, Richard also drove a school bus for KISD for 19 years — from 1973 to 1992.
Richard was a real estate broker with Century 21 in Killeen from 1982 to 1986 and was top salesman in 1983 while still working at EHS.
From 2004 to 2008, Richard also worked as a residential appraiser with Fred Garvin Appraisal in Killeen.
Richard was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved RV’ing and being outdoors with his family. His favorite time of year was when deer season opened. Years ago, he was a deer guide at Fort Hood.
Richard loved all animals, especially horses. He was a member of the Copperas Cove and Killeen Riding and Roping Club and would ride in the grand entry at the rodeos. His horse qualified for the national finals in Bowie, Texas, in 1980.
Richard loved to fix things and was always working on projects. Three years ago, he started making custom writing pens and knives. He also made deer antler lamps.
After retirement of 38 years with KISD, he moved to Salado. In 2007, he started working as facilities supervisor for First Baptist Church in Salado and started driving a school bus for Salado ISD. Richard was a workaholic. In fact, a couple of months ago, he said, “I’m going to work till the day I die.” Well, he did that!
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Pereira of Salado; sons, Robert J. Pereira of Salado and Randall J. Pereira and wife, Chasity, of Wichita Falls, Texas; a daughter, Patricia Elaine Trueblood of Belton; and a sister, Aida Brinegar and her husband, Gary, of Belton. Richard has eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two nieces.
Richard’s kindness, graciousness and fun-loving spirit drew in all who met him. He was intelligent with a great sense of humor. He leaves cherished memories for all.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation; 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500; Chicago, IL 60611.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m, Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.