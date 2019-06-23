Richard Kenneth Getz

Funeral services for Richard Getz, 67, of Killeen, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Getz died June 16, 2019, surrounded by members of his loving family..
He was born Nov. 14, 1951, in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, to Paul H.F. Getz and Eleanor Dorthy Brokenshire.
He graduated from Kutztown High School in 1970 and soon after joined the military. He served honorably in the United States Army for more than 24 years, traveling extensively and mastering several MOS’s. He earned a degree in Criminal Justice while on active duty.
Mr. Getz proudly served in the Moose Legion for more than 20 years. While serving in 2018, with great honor, he was awarded his Pilgrim degree, which he always spoke of being one of his proudest accomplishments.
He was married to his “wifeypoo” Dorthy Helen Day, who he loved more than words could say, on Aug. 18, 1972, then became stepfather to one child, and they had four children together. In 1991 he was upgraded to “pop pop” and even further upgraded to great-grandfather (Pop Pop) in 2012.
He has changed the lives of many through his kindness and love of helping others. He is loved and will be forever missed.
Richard was preceded in death by both his parents, Paul and Elanor Getz, and his brother Marvin A. Getz.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy, of Killeen; daughter Paula Marie and husband Aaron P. Allen of Williston, North Dakota; son Richard K. Getz Jr. and wife Pamela of Lawton, Oklahoma; daughter Renee Ann and husband David Richard Thompson of Killeen; son Arthur Brokenshire Getz of Fort Smith, Arkansas; stepson David E. Todt and wife Damaris of Reading, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.