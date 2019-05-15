RICHARD KOST

Funeral services for retired Lt. Col. Richard F. “Dick” Kost, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 922 Lutheran Church Road in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mr. Kost died May 10, 2019, at Advent Health Central Texas, in Killeen after a long battle with dementia, Lewy Bodies and Parkinson’s syndrome.
He born on June 9, 1936, to Dr. Paul and Irma Kost, in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania. He attended schools in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area, first attending Lutheran School in Sharpsburg and then attending school in Hampton Township, Allison Park. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Forestry from Penn State University; his first years were spent at the Mont Alto Campus.
Mr. Kost retired from the United States Army as a lieutenant colonel after serving for more than 25 years. His time in honorable service of his country included two tours in Vietnam, during which he received a Bronze Star.
He was a very kind and creative individual. He was an incredible builder and craftsman with a sense of humor. He built three houses in the Copperas Cove area as the owner of Kost Homes. He was ahead of his time in the field of energy efficiency and solar power.
He was a very active member at Immanuel Lutheran Church and served as a Trustee. He worked on several projects at Immanuel Lutheran Church, including the cemetery and cross on the hill. He also maintained all of the church property and buildings.
Mr. Kost volunteered at Camp Lone Star and worked with Dr. Meissner in the building of a tiny house for Concordia Lutheran University’s Friesenhahn Cave near San Antonio.
Richard had a passion for flying gliders and airplanes as a private pilot. He built and designed everything from parade floats for the church to privacy fences. He moved over 2,000 wheel barrel loads of dirt to build an in-ground swimming pool for his family. Dick also built a wooden pedal airplane for his grandchildren. He installed solar collectors on a friend’s roof and in the swimming pool deck to heat his hot tub. There was not much that he could not fix or build with his creative talents.
Mr. Kost was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Turner Lambert.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; daughters, Norra Kost-Lambert, Renatta Hedin and husband, Robert; two grandchildren, August and Adrianna Lambert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 922 Lutheran Church Road, Copperas Cove, Texas, 76522, or a charity of your choice.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home, in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.