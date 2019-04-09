A memorial service for Richard Mobley, 61, of Copperas Cove, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Mobley died April 3, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Donald and Betty Mobley.
Mr. Mobley is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.