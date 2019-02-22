Funeral services for Ricky Dale Snow, 72, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grace Fellowship Church in Lampasas. Burial will follow in Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mr. Snow died Feb. 20, 2019, at Metroplex Hospital in Killeen. He was born Jan. 16, 1947, in Stephenville to parents Milton Eugene Snow and Benniesue (Johnson) Snow.
Mr. Snow spent his early years in Stephenville and later moved to Slater and lived there many years. He finished school in Copperas Cove and attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
Mr. Snow joined the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and was trained in heavy equipment. He owned and operated his own company, CNS Services, which provieded many types of dirt work and tank construction, pad sites, etc. from 2003 until 2014.
Mr. Snow was instrumental in beginning the Grace Fellowship Church, where he taught Bible Study, was a trustee and an elder. He was a man of God and loved music, as he loved playing the guitar, accordion and piano.
Mr. Snow was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Howard Eugene Snow.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Snow; son Bubba Martin and wife Laura; daughter Polly Martin-Smith and husband Dean; granddaughter Bailey Smith; two sisters, Donna Howard and husband Leon, and Carol Snow.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Sneed Funeral Chapel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Fellowship Church in Lampasas.
