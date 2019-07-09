Rita M. Hudson

Funeral services for Rita Hudson, 88, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Killeen.
Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hudson died July 5, 2019. She was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Ravenden Springs, Ark., to James and Beatrice Davis.
She married her high school sweetheart, Rex D. Hudson in Celeste, Texas, on July 9, 1949, and were blessed with four children.
Rita and Rex would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 9, 2019, and spent most of their married life in the Killeen area.
Rita (affectionately known as Nana) will be missed by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the kind and compassionate staff who so lovingly cared for Rita during her time at Park Place Manor.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Rhebel Bush and Thela Appling.
She is survived by her husband, Rex, son Rickey and wife Kathy, daughter Janice Holcomb, daughter Denice and husband Glen Herring and son Randy and wife Sandra and her younger brother J.B. and wife Claudette Davis.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Killeen building fund or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
