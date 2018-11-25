Funeral services for Robert Allen Turner Sr., 75, of Killeen, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Turner died Nov. 15, 2018, in Killeen.
He was born June 10, 1943, in Indianapolis, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Whyde; and son, Albert Roscoe Turner.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife, Ligia Turner; sons, Robert A. Turner Jr. and Connie, Michael A. Turner; daughters, Benita A. Metcalf and John, Lydia M. Giddings and Gary; sister, Ruth Bond; brother, William Whyde; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 11 to 11:30 Monday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.