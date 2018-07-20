ROBERT BUNCH

Memorial services for Robert “Rex” Bunch, 67, of Greenville, will be at 6 p.m. today at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Royce Litchfield officiating.
Mr. Bunch died July 18, 2018, at Hunt Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 15, 1950, in Osaka, Japan, the son of John L. Bunch and Minnie Imogene Bunch.
Mr. Bunch served in the United States Air Force as a radio specialist, from 1969-1972.
He was stationed in Germany for most of his military career.
Mr. Bunch married the love of his life, Mickie A. Smith, in 1978.
The couple lived in Temple before moving to Greenville.
They were married for forty years and had two wonderful children, Sarah Morrison, 34, and Jonathon Bunch, 39.
Mr. Bunch retired from Raytheon, where he was a configuration manager.
He attained his bachelor’s degree in computer science from East Texas University.
Mr. Bunch was fun-loving, hard-working, filled with faith in God and an all-around lovable teddy bear to all those who knew him.
Mr. Bunch enjoyed sitting around the kitchen table and sharing memories and stories with family and friends. He also enjoyed learning about historical events and belonged to the American Legion, where he was twice a Commander.
Mr. Bunch fought valiantly against cancer twice, a stroke and paralysis across 13 years. He was an eternal optimist, always believing the best and looking forward to the future.
Mr. Bunch was preceded in death by his parents, John L. Bunch and Minnie Imogene Bunch; stepmother, June Beatrice Bunch; brothers, William Bruce Bunch and John Richard Bunch.
Mr. Bunch is survived by his wife, Mickie Anne Bunch of Greenville; son, Jonathan Michael Bunch; daughter, Sarah Anne Bunch-Morrison; brother, Leslie Bunch; sisters, Sue, Linda and Judy Bunch; and his in-laws, Mitchell “Mike” and Janet Smith.
