Memorial services for Robert E. Hickman, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hickman, formerly of Globe, Ariz., died Oct. 23, 2018, at his home. He was born July 11, 1924, to Arza and Martha Hickman in Sistersville, W.Va.
He joined the Navy after high school graduation during World War II. At the end of the war, he left the Navy to continue his education while remaining active in the Naval Reserves.
He often said he was born curious and his true love in life was learning. He was a teacher of both art and history, worked in the copper mines, and was an Arizona Highway Patrol Officer among many other adventures in his life.
Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim and Ken Hickman; Wanda Hickman, the mother of his children; his second wife, Margaret Hickman; and one son, Gregory Hickman.
He is survived by sons, Scott Hickman, and Robert E.L. Hickman and wife Avie; daughters Tamara (Tami) Hickman Martin and husband Bob, Patricia (Patti) Hickman Casillas and husband Mark, and Mischelle (Mikki) Hickman Jeffreys and husband Brant; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Brewer, and brother, Joseph Hickman.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Copperas Cove Education Foundation, 408 S. Main, Copperas Cove, TX 76522 or any educational institution of your choice.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
