Memorial services for Robert “Smurf” Murphy, 73, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with Rev. Dr. D. Michael Jones officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Murphy died July 19, 2018, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born June 27, 1945, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., to James and Bertha Murphy. He was one of 11 children.
When he was 9, the family moved to New York City, N.Y., and settled in Queens. Mr. Murphy spent his childhood days in Yankee Stadium watching his idols, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra. Growing up he loved baseball, windmill softball, football and wrestling.
Mr. Murphy had all his education through Catholic schools, including Notre Dame University.
He was very active in his church and was an altar boy growing up. During his high school years at St. Francis Prep, he was All-State in wrestling his junior and senior years. Mr. Murphy continued with a wrestling scholarship to Notre Dame University.
Mr. Murphy was drafted into the Army in 1968 for a two-year commitment, of which five months was served in Vietnam, until injuries brought him home and he was awarded two Purple Hearts.
Mr. Murphy married Elaine Larimer Murphy on Oct. 16, 1988, at the DAV Assembly Hall in Harker Heights. He was the manager of the club for eight years. His best friend, the late Ralph Snyder, was his best man in the wedding.
Mr. Murphy spent the next 27 years as a car salesman. Throughout those years, he was awarded Car Salesman of the Month/Year multiple times.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bertha Murphy, and his 10 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Murphy; sons, Bob Murphy and his girlfriend, Kim Bourque; Terry Murphy and his wife, Lynn; daughter, Jamie Redd and her husband, Jeremy; five grandchildren, Kyle Murphy, Juade Scott, Gianna Murphy, Lauren Murphy and Calleigh Redd.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of all arrangements. Offer condolences at the Crawford-Bowers Dignity Memorial website by searching Robert E. Murphy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.