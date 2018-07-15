A graveside service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Robert Eugene Nightser, 83, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Nightser died July 12, 2018, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. He was born April 29, 1935, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
He proudly served in the United States Army for 29 years. Duty stations included Korea, several tours in Germany, Texas and Kansas until his retirement in August 1981.
While serving in the Army, Mr. Nightser was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal and Overseas Service Ribbon.
He worked for Lockheed Martin at Fort Hood until his retirement in May 2000.
In retirement, he enjoyed taking his RV on the road to see the country and do some trout fishing.
Mr. Nightser was a big Killeen High School football fan since the early 1980s and would follow the team to games while his health allowed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyman Harry Nightser and Thelma Diane Filkins Parsons; sister, Marilyn Walls and brother-in-law, Dorrance Walls Sr., Jeanne Hite and brother-in-law, Clyde Hite.
Survivors include his wife, Sieglinde Nightser, of Killeen; son, Robert T. Nightser, of The Woodlands; daughter, Andrea Griffith, of Killeen; granddaughter, Jennifer Kidder (Josh), of Las Vegas; sister, Diane Williams, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and brother Dick Nightser (Judy), of Mineola, Iowa; and longtime family friend Edward Friedenberger.
Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
