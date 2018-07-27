A funeral service for Robert Gene Dietze, 74, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. Burial with follow at Smith Cemetery.
Mr. Dietze died July 25, 2018. He was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Iowa City, Iowa.
He married Marliese Koch on March 24, 1964.
Chief Warrant Officer Dietze served in the Army for 22 years and retired in 1982 from Fort Carson, Colo.
He continued his federal service with Tank Automotive Command as a logistic assistant representative.
He retired from Fort Hood in 2005 after traveling to and from Europe and the Middle East.
Mr. Dietze was preceded in death by his wife, Marliese Koch of Obereiseheim, Germany, on Aug. 22, 2005.
He is survived by a daughter and two sons; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
His daughter, Kimberly Evans and son, Marcel Dietze currently reside in Kempner.
His son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Roseanne Dietze currently reside in Belton.
“Bob,” as so many knew him, will be deeply missed by family and friends.
His family said, “Dad, grandpa, GP, and Popo with you travels our love and fond memories and you will be deeply missed. We love you today and forever!”
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove, which has been entrusted with the services.
