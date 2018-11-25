Graveside services with full military honors for Robert Harry Towle, 82, of Lampasas, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life gathering at 10 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, the Rock, in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Towle died peacefully on Nov. 22, 2018.
He was born May 15, 1936, in Lewiston, Maine, the son of Robert Sidney and Ethel Towle.
He will be greatly missed by those he loved the most. He was very proud of his family.
Mr. Towle served as a member of the U.S. Army and completed four tours of duty in Vietnam, two in France and one in Germany. Family says he now marches in the King’s Army, and they salute him.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy L. Towle; children, Cathey Bradfute and Tim Clark, Larry and Debra Bradfute, Duey and Kelly Bradfute; grandchildren, Dustin and Jessica Stubblefield, Dylan and Melinda Stubblefield, Jennifer Bradfute and Kris Goodwin, Joshua and Kristi Bradfute, Jason and Misty Bradfute, Cory and Amanda Bradfute, Kevin and Kristin Bradfute; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Alzheimer’s Association.
